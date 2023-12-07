3 Patriots to blame for giving Bill Belichick an extension he didn't deserve
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick signed an extension on his contract before the 2023 season. Who deserves the most blame for that?
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots are 2-11 and among the worst teams in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers likely have them beat by the narrowest of margins. Yet, the Patriots don't have the quarterback position solved in life after Tom Brady, despite selecting Mac Jones in the first round just a few years ago. Jones has been benched in favor of Bailey Zappe ahead of the Pats Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
Whoever starts for the Patriots likely won't solve issues within the offense. Bill O'Brien is doing his best, as did Matt Patricia just a year ago. Something is off with this Pats coaching staff and the roster itself, which Belichick has final say on as the team's general manager. Belichick has final approval on just about anything to do with the Patriots roster and coaching staff. That's proven to be a mistake, and something must change this offseason, even if Bill is retained. Earlier this season it was reported that New England quietly extended Belichick, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"Owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization envision Belichick, 71, in their immediate and long-term future and are not inclined to move on from him this season," Rapoport said. "The decision to extend Belichick, who is both New England's head coach and general manager, may come as a surprise amid the Patriots' awful start to the 2023 season, but consider that the six-time Super Bowl champion HC and living legend is nearing history in several respects."
It would be easy to point out the flaws of a Belichick extension, but who is to blame for the premature agreement?
Robert Kraft deserves most the blame for extending Bill Belichick
At the end of the day it was Kraft's decision to extend Belichick. While he could surpass Don Shula's wins record as Patriots head coach, that is not a good enough reason to have Belichick run this franchise into the ground. Perhaps some small changes will be made this offseason -- such as hiring an actual general manager to lead the Pats -- but New England sports fans are in for a long rebuild.
The Pats already have a successor in mind for Belichick in Jerod Mayo, as Rapoport reported a few weeks ago:
"With potential successors Bill O'Brien and Jerod Mayo currently on New England's coaching staff, how patient will Kraft and Co. be with arguably the best NFL coach of all time, as the Patriots, built and led by Belichick, potentially limp to their first consecutive losing seasons since 1989-1993? The coach's extension suggests quite patient," Rapoport wrote.
Mayo will have to be patient, and could leave for another job if the Patriots don't meet him halfway. Kraft was loyal to Belichick and it could come back to haunt the Pats.