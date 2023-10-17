3 trades the Patriots can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
It's time for the New England Patriots to start from scratch. Here's a look at three trades the Pats can make while embracing a tank to secure the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Luke Norris
Hunter Henry, TE
If the Patriots truly wanted to put Jones at a disadvantage, they'd also go ahead and get rid of tight end Hunter Henry and his hefty salary.
Like Bourne, Henry will soon be 30 and won't be a significant factor to consider as this rebuild ensues. For one, there's no way Kraft will shell out the type of three-year/$37.5 million deal he gave the Arkansas product in 2021.
With all due respect, Henry won't get that kind of cash from anyone in free agency. Don't get it twisted. He's a solid NFL tight end who hauled in 91 passes for 1,112 yards with 11 touchdowns in his first two years in Foxborough.
And he got off to a decent start this season as well, with 17 catches for 176 yards and a pair of scores in the Patriots' first four games. He's since fizzled, catching only ball the past two weeks for a seven-yard gain. But he still brings value to a contender.
The team that initially comes to mind is the Cincinnati Bengals, who are clearly missing Hayden Hurst during the first third of this 2023 season. Henry could easily slide in and take some pressure off Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
And with Tee Higgins nursing a rib injury, he gives Joe Burrow another option. Like Bourne, Henry could get the Patriots a fourth-round pick, possibly even a third-rounder if someone gets desperate enough.