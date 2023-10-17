3 trades the Patriots can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
It's time for the New England Patriots to start from scratch. Here's a look at three trades the Pats can make while embracing a tank to secure the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Luke Norris
Josh Uche, LB
At just 25 years of age, linebacker Josh Uche might fall into the category of one of those younger players the Patriots might want to keep around for the future.
However, there's a lot of buzz surrounding the former Michigan Wolverine as the trade deadline approaches. And as one of Belichick's best draft picks in recent years, Uche could net New England a decent return.
At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Uche had a breakout year a season ago, recording 11.5 sacks in 15 games, second only to Judon's 15.5. And while his numbers aren't as good this season, he's still a solid pass rusher that could easily help a contender.
The Jacksonville Jaguars come to mind, as do the Cleveland Browns. And I'd go as far as to say that either of those teams might be willing to surrender a conditional second-round selection to get a deal done.
Speaking of the second round, how's this for a random nugget? What if I told you that the last second-round pick to receive a second contract from the New England Patriots was a guy named Rob Gronkowski? Pretty wild, right?
Uche is playing the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, and New England simply may not want to pay what he'll command in free agency. Why not go ahead and make sure you get something back instead of just letting him walk out the door?