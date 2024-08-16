3 Patriots who played themselves off the roster in Preseason Week 2
By Kinnu Singh
No matter what happens, the New England Patriots team will look much different than it has in a long time. As the Patriots usher in a new era, many of the team's veteran leaders are no longer with the team. The days of dominating the league with quarterback Tom Brady are long gone. Head coach Bill Belichick was canned and replaced with new head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.
The team also no longer has the other pillars of its dynasty, such as special teams star Matthew Slater, safety Devin McCourty, and the mysterious Ernie Adams. The Patriots even traded outside linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday in exchange a 2025 third-round pick.
As the regular season inches closer, the Patriots roster is beginning to take shape.
The Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. Despite some stellar performances from the young Patriots team, the game could seal the fate of several players who have been fighting for a roster spot.
Left tackle Vederian Lowe, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled throughout the night, including allowing a sack on rookie quarterback Drake Maye. But since the Patriots offensive line doesn't have many better options, he's unlikely to lose his spot. Here are three players that should start to get worried.
3. K Chad Ryland
Yes, a kicker makes the list. New England nearly made the postseason in 2022, but ultimately lost out after suffering special teams blunders late in the season. No one cares about special teams until it results in disaster. Nobody wants to experience a double doink.
Patriots kicker Chad Ryland has struggled during his young career in the NFL, and the Patriots brought in veteran kicker Joey Slye to create a kicker competition through training camp. Slye has been operating efficiently lately, and he helped Maye generate the first scoring drive of his career. Slye ended an eight-play, 38-yard march with a 51-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3.
That kick tied Slye with Ryland for 28 successful kicks on field goals and PATs throughout training camp and the preseason, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Slye made one more field goal and one more PAT after that field goal, which brought his total up to 30 successful kicks. Ryland has missed five kicks while Slye has missed six.
2. QB Bailey Zappe
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett struggled against the Eagles. Brissett threw a red zone interception on a third down from the 8-yard line. On the following drive, he slipped, almost took a sack, and thew a dangerous incomplete pass to DeMario Douglas for a three-and-out, per MassLive's Mark Daniels.
While Brissett struggled, rookie quarterback Drake Maye received a considerable amount of playing time and made the most of his opportunities. The UNC product completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards. He also carried the ball for 10 yards and scored his first touchdown.
Brissett's job is safe, and rookie quarterback Joe Milton impressed during the Patriots preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers last week, which may have secured his spot over quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Milton didn't play as clean of a game against the Eagles and nearly turned the ball over on a fumbled snap, but he still has plenty of athletic talent. If New England opts to prioritize talent and youth over experience, Milton could prove to be a raw talent that's worth developing.
Zappe has served as a valuable backup quarterback for New England over the past few years, but he is unlikely to get anyone excited at this point.
1. WR Kayshon Boutte
Although New England features an unheralded wide receiver room, there are plenty of names that have established themselves atop the depth chart. Veteran Kendrick Bourne will begin the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That will give the Patriots the flexibility to carry six more wide receivers on their roster. At this point, it seems like that list will be led by DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton.
Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he flashed potential in his rookie season, but his skillset is redundant with Polk, Baker, and Osborn.
Baker flashed potential against the Eagles, despite dropping a potential deep touchdown pass from Maye in the third quarter. That may be enough for the staff to feel comfortable with moving on from Boutte.
Douglas is a lock to make the roster, while the rest of the receiver room includes a blend of experience, young talent, and speed. Thornton, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, should be able to earn another season to prove himself.
Reagor suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against the Eagles. Depending on the severity of that injury, Boutte may be able to stick around for the initial 53-man roster.