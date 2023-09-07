3 Patriots with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the Eagles
The Patriots week 1 matchup is against the defending NFC champs. Here are three players with the most pressure to perform.
Patriots who need to step up in Week 1: 1. Marte Mapu, Linebacker/Safety
One might think that there should not be too much pressure on a third-round pick out of a small school. The fact that Mapu was a third-round pick, and was out of a small school, is exactly why there is so much pressure on the currently positionless player.
The Patriots not only hit home runs with their first two picks of the 2023 NFL draft, they hit record-breaking long balls. The kind allegedly hit by Mickey Mantle. Christian Gonzalez fell out of the top 10, where he was projected by most draft experts, and ended up at 17 somehow. Keion White was projected in the 20's, and the Patriots were able to grab him at 46. When the third round of the draft started, the Patriots had still not addressed wide receiver or offensive line, which were considered two of the most glaring holes on the team.
With pass catchers Josh Downs and Darnell Washington still on the board, and monstrous tackle Dawand Jones just sitting there, New England announced they were drafting a tweener from Sacramento State. Fans collectively said "Who?" so loud that they practically caused an Avalanche in Asia.
Mapu does not have to play like Lawrence Taylor or Ronnie Lott, but the worse the offensive line looks, and the worse the receivers play, the more pressure the rookie is going to feel. He needs to fly all over the field against the Eagles, in on every tackle, and possibly even keep Jalen Hurts from running all over the Patriots if he is going to prove he was worth the pick.