3 perfect Steelers free agent targets to still sign to win AFC North this year
2. Steelers can still sign WR K.J. Osborn
Trading Diontae Johnson was not a move that the Steelers made out of a surplus at the wide receiver position but, rather, a move to trade an expiring contract to fill another more pressing need and moe up in the draft.
But the truth of the matter in Pittsburgh is that their wide receiver room is now in much worse shape than they would like to admit. George Pickens obviously looks the part of a star in the making, but beyond that, it's unproven Calvin Austin III, along with players like Dez Fitzpatrick, Denzel Mims and so on. That's not a group that's going to be conducive to the offense taking a step forward in 2024.
In the wake of the Johnson trade, though, some have speculated that the Steelers could use the 20th overall pick to select a wide receiver, though that's not a certainty. Or there's also always the chance that Pittsburgh tries to strike gold once again when it comes to Day 2 of the draft, where they've had tremendous success finding hidden gems at receiver.
All of those options are great, but going into the season with Pickens, a rookie, and question marks still isn't a great strategy either. So looking at a player like K.J. Osborn as he remains available in free agency would make a world of sense for the Steelers.
Osborn has never been a world-beater with the Vikings over his first four NFL seasons, but he's been a solid role player in the passing game, never finishing with fewer than 48 catches or 540 yards in any of the last three years. He's a movable asset who could be reliable in a limited role behind Pickens and a likely rookie newcomer, and also one that should come cheap on the open market.