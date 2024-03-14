3 perfect Steelers free agent targets to still sign to win AFC North this year
1. Steelers can still sign OL Connor Williams
The biggest complicating factor with the possibility of drafting a wide receiver in the first round for the Steelers is the simple fact that the offensive line needs that type of premium attention. Pittsburgh has already been connected to the likes of Georgia OT Amarius Mims in the first round, who would pair with his former Bulldogs teammate, Broderick Jones, to form the bookends on the line.
Center, however, is another pressing need for this franchise as well. Mason Cole was a disaster at the position in the 2023 season, which ultimately led to his release earlier this offseason. And while taking a look at top prospects like Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson or West Virginia's Zach Frazier would make sense as well, there could be a sneaky great answer on the free agency market as well.
If not for suffering a torn ACL late in the 2023 campaign with the Dolphins a year ago, Connor Williams would be one of the most coveted offensive linemen on the open market this offseason. But since he likely won't be ready to play come Week 1, his market is expecte to be a bit more tepid after he performed phenomenally at center for Miami prior to his injury.
The Steelers strangely might be uniquely suited to wait on Williams and upgrade immensely at center upon his return from injury. Pittsburgh still has Nate Herbig on the roster, who has moved inside from guard to center previously in his career. If the Steelers could feel confident in that move as a short-term option before making way for Williams, it would make a ton of sense and represent a drastic improvement in the Pittsburgh O-line.