3 Phil Nevin replacements for Angels to Hail Mary a Shohei Ohtani return
The Los Angeles Angels have decided not to retain Phil Nevin as their manager. Three potential candidates come to mind as possible fits for the next manager's role.
It’s unknown at this time who they will replace him with, but here are three pretty good options for his replacement.
No. 3 Phil Nevin replacement for Angels manager job: Joe Espada
Joe Espada has a long history of coaching through MLB, MiLB, and other baseball organizations. Currently serving as the Astros’ bench coach, he was a finalist for the New York Mets manager job a few seasons ago before Buck Showalter took it.
He started as a player, and his career spanned from 1996 to 2005 with many teams and even went foreign for a few years. He began his coaching career as the hitting coach for the Marlins’ Greensboro Grasshoppers and Jupiter Hammerheads teams.
He was later named the Marlins' third base coach prior to the 2010 season and was even part of the coaching staff for the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics.
In 2015, he served as the Yankees' infield and third base coach before joining the Astros in 2017. He tried to become the Texas Rangers manager in 2018 and the Chicago Cubs manager in 2019, but both attempts failed, and he has been with the Astros since 2017, helping them win two World Series.