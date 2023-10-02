3 Phil Nevin replacements for Angels to Hail Mary a Shohei Ohtani return
The Los Angeles Angels have decided not to retain Phil Nevin as their manager. Three potential candidates come to mind as possible fits for the next manager's role.
No. 2 Phil Nevin replacement for Angels manager job: Gabe Kapler
Gabe Kapler was recently let go from the San Francisco Giants, but he has a track record of being a very good coach, and it could be a steal for the Angels if they can acquire his services.
Kapler was the manager for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 and 2019. In those seasons, they didn’t suck but weren't good. With a record of 80-82 and 81-81, Kapler was fired.
Once he joined the San Francisco Giants, he emerged as a top-tier coach, but with the players they had, he was unable to fully see the team's potential. In his one good season, they shocked everyone and won 107 games in 2021.
Kapler has always been a good manager, and one day could even become a general manager with his successful history as a director of player development back with the Dodgers in 2014.
Kapler was the favorite to become the Los Angeles Dodgers' next manager after the failed coaching career of Don Mattingly, but he ultimately lost the job to Dave Roberts, who isn't the best of coaches and was only able to win one World Series so far, despite the amazing team he has had year after year.
If the Angels could acquire Kapler, it would be an amazing steal, but he is only second on this list because many other teams are willing to pursue him, and they are more likely to get him since their franchises are in better conditions.