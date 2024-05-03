3 Philadelphia 76ers who definitely won't be back next season
It would be shocking to see these three players back with the Philadelphia 76ers next season.
By Lior Lampert
Unfortunately, for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fan base, many will wonder what the 2023-24 NBA season could have been if superstar big man Joel Embiid was healthy.
However, rather than discussing the hypotheticals, let's assess how the 76ers will move forward after falling short of their ultimate goal yet again.
Philly has an opportunity to free up an abundance of cap space this offseason to create room for a third star alongside ascending All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who will hit restricted free agency and is likely to command a lucrative long-term contract, and Embiid, creating lofty expectations for them to land a high-profile player. But the 76ers must be selective in their decision-making process as they work to retain their floor general and continue constructing their roster around him and their MVP center.
3. Robert Covington
Once a fan favorite and core rotational piece during his first stint with the Sixers from 2014-19, the same cannot be said for 3-and-D wing Robert Covington in his second term since being rerouted to Philly as part of the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season.
Covington has played 26 games for the 76ers this year, with his last appearance coming on Dec. 30, 2023, but has not seen the floor since then. He is averaging 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc in 16.1 minutes per contest.
Entering unrestricted free agency ahead of his age-34 campaign, it appears Philly only acquired Covington as a salary filler to show Harden the door based on his usage since the deal, relegating him to the end of the bench for the past three months.
It would be shocking to see Covington return to the team next season, barring unforeseen circumstances. His time in Philadelphia is coming to a screeching halt.
2. Buddy Hield
The 76ers acquired veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield as part of a three-team exchange with the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers ahead of this year's trade deadline, and he has proven to be a critical addition for a Philly team ravaged by injuries all season long.
Hield has provided a much-needed scoring, playmaking, and floor spacing boost for the Sixers' second unit, averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc on 6.6 nightly attempts across 32 regular-season matches, becoming the first player to appear in 84 games in a single season since Casey Jacobsen did it in 2004-05.
However, Hield was partly available at the deadline because of his desire to earn another long-term contract after he and the Pacers could not agree on a deal. And considering Philadelphia has plans to shed salary and go big game hunting this offseason, committing to someone who will likely command a respectable market in free agency feels counterproductive to their desired approach.
An experienced option and one of the best three-point shooters in the Association, Hield should have no shortage of suitors, making it unlikely he will return to Philly unless he agrees to a team-friendly deal.
1. Tobias Harris
At long last, the five-year, $180 million max contract the 76ers signed Tobias Harris to in 2019 will expire, and he will enter unrestricted free agency.
Harris has been a serviceable, if not respectable, player throughout his 13-year career. But he holds the title of the highest-paid player in league history to never make an All-Star appearance, epitomizing how his contractual value has not aligned with his statistical output and contributions to team success.
Many expect the 76ers to part ways with Harris this offseason, shedding his $36 million average annual salary off their payroll and allowing them to pursue a third star like Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George, who the team has reportedly had their eyes on.
While it may upset Sixers fans to part ways with a core player who has spent six seasons in Philly, they will be relieved to know it is for the good of the franchise and their long-term outlook as they look to revamp their roster around Embiid and Maxey in pursuit of a championship.
Even if they miss out on landing a marquee free agent or trade target this offseason, Philadelphia can use the cap relief created by Harris toward extending Maxey.