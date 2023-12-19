3 Philadelphia Eagles who should be benched or fired after MNF collapse
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three straight games, including on Monday night to the Seattle Seahawks led by backup quarterback Drew Lock.
By Mark Powell
2. Eagles who should be benched or fired: James Bradberry
As Section215 wrote just last week, James Bradberry has to make this list. Bradberry has struggled in 2023 after making the Pro Bowl last season. Much of that can be attributed to the protection Darius Slay provided Bradberry in the secondary. With the Eagles No. 1 target out, much of the load falls on Bradberry, and he has not delivered. Here's a recap of his struggles in Philly's loss to Dallas, per Randy Gurzi:
"In the loss to Dallas, he had issues on the outside and could have been called for a pass interference penalty in the end zone had Brandin Cooks worked his way back to the ball. As is the case with Roby, Bradberry likely stays due to a lack of options but they would be wise to see if anyone on the depth chart could give the defense a shot in the arm."
Bradberry didn't look much better against the Seahawks. He was targeted eight times and gave up seven catches, 116 yards and a touchdown. Lock had a 118.8 rating when throwing his way.
Bradberry's potential replacements, Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks, played well enough on the opposite side of the field to warrant some extra playing time.