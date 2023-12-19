3 Philadelphia Eagles who should be benched or fired after MNF collapse
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three straight games, including on Monday night to the Seattle Seahawks led by backup quarterback Drew Lock.
By Mark Powell
1. Eagles who should be benched or fired: Both DCs
If Sean Desai is bad enough to lose his play-calling duties to Matt Freaking Patricia, then the Eagles have made my point for me. Nick Sirianni made the surprising change just prior to Philadelphia's game against the Seahawks on Monday. It was met with mixed reviews.
"I made the decision," Sirianni said after the game. "I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. Didn't feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment."
The Eagles gave up over 70 points combined in two straight losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. With the offense struggling to break the 20-point barrier, Philadelphia needed more from its defense this week.
Against a backup quarterback on the road, the Eagles largely held Drew Lock in check, at least until the Seahawks most pivotal drive of the game. Seattle went 92 yards on 10 plays, and just 1:24 came off the clock in the process. Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. Smith-Njiba was covered by Bradberry on the play.
Patricia's defense held up until late in the fourth, so he'll likely get the chance to back that effort up next week against the Giants. Should the Eagles fail to turn things around, you can expect Desai and Patricia to be replaced this offseason.