3 Philadelphia Eagles who could be traded who aren’t Haason Reddick
Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick isn't the only Philadelphia Eagle who could be on the move this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles are working hard to wipe away the taste of last year’s late-season meltdown by revamping their roster and coaching staff this offseason, and they could continue wheeling and dealing.
Philly landed two marquee free agents in running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Bryce Huff, in addition to signing linebacker Zack Baun, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and center Matt Hennessy (as a potential replacement for future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce following his retirement). They also surprised many when they completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
With so many new players incoming, Philly must open up roster spots somehow. Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick has been granted permission by the franchise to “facilitate” a trade, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. However, he isn’t the only Eagle who could be moved ahead of the 2024 season, with these three candidates being potential options the team could look to deal away.
3. Jordan Davis, DT
After trading up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has failed to live up to the lofty expectations of being selected in the first round.
Davis was considered a high-end prospect who possessed all the tools necessary to be a star nose tackle and elite run stopper in the NFL, but what he showed scouts at the combine and during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs has not translated to the pro-level and has relegated him to being a part-time player for the Eagles.
In 2023, Davis logged 45 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, an increase from his 26 percent snap rate the season before. During his limited time on the field last season, he tallied 45 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble.
The Eagles were so unenthused by what they saw from Davis in his rookie year that they invested more draft capital into the position the following offseason, selecting his college teammate Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the latter severely outplayed him while also out-snapping him.
However, the retirement of longtime veteran Fletcher Cox could impact Philly’s decision-making process regarding Davis’ place on the roster, making it feel more far-fetched they trade him. But we’ve seen that Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman is full of surprises.