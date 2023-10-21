3 Phillies to blame for blowing it in Game 4 vs. the Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 4 of the ALCS to the Diamondbacks because of unclutch pitching, errors, baserunning miscues and more.
The Philadelphia Phillies were on their way to rebounding from their Game 3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. A 5-3 lead in the eighth inning had them in the driver's seat.
By the end of the night, however, the Phillies weren't in control. They'd blown their lead and let the Diamondbacks even up the series at 2-2.
Who is to blame for the frustrating loss?
3. Nick Castellanos
The Phillies certainly needed more out of Bryce Harper on Friday night. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Trea Turner could have done better too. Despite going 1-for-3 with a walk, he was caught stealing and struck out for the final out of the game.
But the player more worthy of highlighting here is Nick Castellanos.
Castellanos has been quite good in the playoffs with five home runs going into Game 4. However, he's also chasing pitches like they're going out of style. When he's not making big contact, he's a detriment to the Phillies offense.
In Game 3, Castellanos was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He was less likely to strike out in Game 4. Unfortunately, going 0-of-4 with one strikeout is still an insufficient output. Going 0-of-2 with runners in scoring position was the problem.
The Phillies need Castellanos to turn up his plate discipline and get to work reacting to this punch in the face.