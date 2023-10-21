3 Phillies to blame for blowing it in Game 4 vs. the Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 4 of the ALCS to the Diamondbacks because of unclutch pitching, errors, baserunning miscues and more.
2. Alec Bohm
Alec Bohm was 2-of-4 with an RBI in Game 4. You'd think he had a decent outing. That's not actually the case though.
Bohm committed a costly error in the second inning, sparking a troublesome inning with a throwing error from third. Christian Walker took first base as a result and went on to score the opening run of the game.
That wasn't the end of Bohm's miscues. He also committed baserunning miscues that may have been small but become issues when they add up inning after inning and game after game. His baserunning IQ couldn't be worse at this point.
Even his hit in the sixth inning was more of an error by the Phillies and he managed to get caught out at second base completely unnecessarily.
In the NLCS, the little things matter. Errors and base running screw-ups can mean the difference between winning and losing, especially for a player who so rarely makes an impact with his bat.