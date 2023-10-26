3 Phillies free agents who will leave, 2 who will stay in 2024
The Phillies will look a little different in 2024 as they hope to fight back to the World Series after a disappointing NLCS loss.
By Josh Wilson
The Philadelphia Phillies did not get their revenge in the World Series after losing it in 2022. In fact, they couldn't even get past the NLCS, with their scorching hot bats going ice cold at just the wrong moment in October.
That's baseball, Suzyn.
Now, Philadelphia's lead exec Dave Dombrowski and his team will have to look toward the offseason. The primary consideration for any team is their free agency strategy. The easiest place to start, of course, is incumbent players, making decisions on which ones to keep and which ones to let walk.
Here are three players that probably won't be re-signed by Philadelphia this offseason, and two that are very difficult to see leaving.
Scott Kingery's road comes to an end
Scott Kingery just hasn't worked out. Appearing in 52 games at the big league level since 2020, he has posted a miserable OPS of .454 with 47 strikeouts in 143 plate appearances.
The Phillies can keep him on the roster with a club option, but that option works out to $13 million.
With a .725 OPS in minor league ball this season, there's no need to pick up such a steep option on a minor league-locked player when the Phillies have Trea Turner in tow.