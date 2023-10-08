3 Phillies playing their final postseason in Philadelphia
The Phillies hope to play at least 10 more games this postseason. They may be the final games these players suit up representing Philly in the postseason.
By Josh Wilson
Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola is in his ninth year with the Phillies, so perhaps some good will with the franchise will bring him back when he hits free agency this winter.
Nola was a winner for the Phillies this year with an about-average ERA and a slightly worse FIP and WHIP than he normally posts. After flexing Cy Young potential in 2022 with a ridiculous 8.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, Nola took a step back this year with a 4.49.
The Phillies may see an opportunity to retool with a younger pitcher, and Nola could very well get stronger offers from teams desperate to bolster their rotation.
This, though, could depend on how dominant Nola can be, precisely, in the remainder of the postseason. In the closeout game of the Wild Card Nola proved that he can win even if his stats aren't gaudy, holding the Marlins to no runs despite only striking out three batters in seven full innings.
Nola's length (average of 6.04 innings per outing this year) is one big reason to bring him back, if the Phillies are looking for one. But ultimately, hard to see Nola not fielding better offers from other teams.