3 Phillies prospects who won't survive the July 30 trade deadline and why
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in the league, but still, they have serious needs to address at the trade deadline. Not only do they have needs, but they have big aspirations, with rumors connecting them to some pretty big names ahead of the deadline.
With the Phillies likely buying on a superstar and a few other expensive pieces, they have a ton of prospects that could see themselves traded rather soon this season. Some of the names of prospects that could be moved are big, but for the sake of Phillies fans, I'll keep Aidan Miller off this list.
While I think Miller could be moved, it's certainly not something Philadelphia wants to do and it could really only be done in a huge, blockbuster deal. It could happen, but it's not the most likely scenario.
1. RHP Mick Abel
Mick Abel is another name that Phillies fans didn't want to see on this list, but it's a harsh reality that they'll have to get over if they want to bring in a star player. Abel will be required in a deal if the Phillies are to try to bring in a huge name with team control, like Garrett Crochet or Luis Robert of the White Sox. Abel will play hand in hand with the next name on this list as well because these two players will likely need to be packaged to acquire a superstar with team control.
If this idea was posed before the season, many would call me crazy. They still might, but Abel hasn't been as solid this year as he was in the past, which is why he remains in Triple-A despite the Phillies' need for another arm. In a dream world, Abel dominated to begin the year and the Phillies called him up to join their loaded rotation.
But we don't live in that dream world. So if Philadelphia can use Abel to acquire a name like Crochet or Robert who come with team control and fill huge needs with huge potential on the major league roster, they will do it. They certainly won't list him as untouchable, given his 2024 struggles.
2. SS Bryan Rincon
Bryan Rincon finds his way on this list under the same idea as Abel: If you want to catch big fish in the trade market, you have to cast out big bait.
Rincon also finds himself in a bit of a logjam. He's the seventh-ranked prospect in Philadelphia's system, but there are three players, including Aidan Miller, listed at shortstop ahead of him. Finding his way to the big leagues as a shortstop is going to be tough in this loaded system, and it's not because he lacks the talent.
The 20-year-old has shown some promise, but he has also struggled at the plate from time to time. He's slashing .224/.358/.366 in his professional career. He's seen as a defensive first player, which is fine, but it might not be exactly what the Phillies are looking for with such a loaded farm system.
He could be a huge piece in one of the big trades that the Phillies pursue this coming month. The White Sox are often rumored to be a team connected to the Phillies this trade deadline. Chicago has expressed their interest in young, high-potential prospects. Rincon could be a perfect match for them, as his upside is way higher than his current production shows.
3. OF/1B Carlos De La Cruz
The final player on this list is a bit of a wild card. If you're not a Phillies fan or a die-hard fan of baseball, you probably don't know the name Carlos De La Cruz. Let me introduce you to the 6-foot-8 prospect who has all the tools to be a superstar.
De La Cruz has tremendous raw power, graded as a 55 on MLB Pipeline's 20-80 grade scale. Despite being 6-foot-8, he also has 50-grade field, run and arm, making him quite the well-rounded prospect. An obvious comparison here, given the tremendous raw talent and incredible size, is Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz.
Carlos De La Cruz doesn't quite have the potential, speed or even raw power that those two possess, but that's to be expected. Not many people in the world can match those two shortstops.
But his potential is still incredibly high. High enough that teams are going to inquire about him regularly, even if it's as a lottery ticket piece. He's slashing .255/.340/.433 on the season and could see a promotion to Triple-A in the near future.