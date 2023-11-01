3 Phillies that deserve more blame for gifting us a terrible World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies lost the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. Since then, the World Series has underperformed, and we need someone to blame.
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Phillies to blame: Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos got off to a great start in the NLCS, as he hit a home run in his first at bat. Yet, he went zero for his next 22, and failed to provide much support in a Phillies lineup that thrives on power. Castellanos also came up huge in the Braves series, which makes it all the more confusing why he went cold in a big moment.
Castellanos is likely in Philly long term, though Inside the Phillies floated a surprising trade idea given the team's need for pitching:
"If Dombrowski feels like he can upgrade the roster by making trades, Castellanos is likely first on the list to be shipped out of town.
"The Phillies' executive has made it clear that they are looking to add more pitching depth, whether that's by re-signing Aaron Nola or adding more pieces in free agency. Getting Castellanos' contract off the books could help them meet the large figure that Nola will be looking for this offseason."
Such a deal wouldn't be made because of Castellanos's postseason struggles, but his lack of NLCS success sure makes it easier to justify.