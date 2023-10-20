3 Phillies to blame for lifeless NLCS Game 3 defeat
The D-Backs are making this a series, after all. The Phillies lost Game 3 of the NLCS, and here are the players to point the finger at.
By Kristen Wong
The Arizona Diamondbacks won their first game of the NLCS on Thursday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in a low-scoring affair.
In the 2-1 victory, D-Backs' Ketel Marte slammed a walk-off single to win the have-to-have-it game, and Phillies players were left staring at what could have been a tremendous advantage in the championship series.
Flowers should be given to Marte, Brandon Pfaadt, and other D-Backs pitchers who helped cool down a red-hot Phillies offense and narrowly escape a 3-0 hole.
Was this Diamondbacks baseball like we saw in the division series? Not exactly. But Arizona got the job done, thanks in part to these Phillies who will rue their disappointing Game 3 performances.
Here are three Phillies players to blame after the NLCS Game 3 loss.
Craig Kimbrel
Phillies fans knew they were done for when Craig Kimbrel stepped on in the ninth inning. White Sox fans knew the feeling, too.
Kimbrel has 417 career saves and nine All-Star Game appearances, but none of that mattered on Thursday night. Going into Game 3, the 35-year-old hadn't allowed a run in four postseason appearances in October, but again, none of that mattered.
Phillies fans were feeling antsy about Kimbrel entering in a dangerous spot during a clutch situation and for rightful reasons. Kimbrel came on at the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 1-1, The D-Backs had runners on first and third and no outs. Was Rob Thomson really going to put Kimbrel in a non-save situation with Game 3 on the line? Yes, yes he was.
Kimbrel had one job: to secure the tie, and move the game into extra innings. He almost immediately walked the leadoff batter. He allowed two hits and one run and had two walks in 0.1 innings pitched.
No longer a lights-out closer, Kimbrel showed his true hand on Thursday. The Phillies just have to swallow this unfortunate lineup choice and move on.