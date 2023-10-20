3 Phillies to blame for lifeless NLCS Game 3 defeat
The D-Backs are making this a series, after all. The Phillies lost Game 3 of the NLCS, and here are the players to point the finger at.
By Kristen Wong
The offense -- Just like, everybody
After a 10-0 beatdown at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies came up with a whole lot of nothing in Game 3.
The scoreboards will show the Phillies got at least one run, but the team could very well have been shut out tonight -- Bryce Harper's lone score came off a wild pitch.
It's really unfortunate that the Phillies offense was anemic this game when their sicko fans went through all that trouble to buy out seats at Chase Field and not show up to create a cricket-chirping environment for the home team. Well, somehow, some way, that plan backfired.
Harper failed to record a hit all game. Trea Turner got one. Nick Castellanos -- the famous Nick Castellanos -- felt his clutch playoff gene mysteriously vanish into thin air. No awkward post-game interviews this time.
When the offense gets three hits total, it's difficult to blame pitchers, even pitchers like Craig Kimbrel.
Philly's hot hands went cold, and that's all you can say about that.
Good news for Phillies fans is that the team tends to thrive the most from adversity. They'll get punched in the face and then play some of the best baseball anyone has ever seen. All they need is a bit of D-Backs' clubhouse footage of someone saying, "Atta boy, Harper," and they're off to the World Series.