3 Phillies who won’t be back in 2025 thanks to Zack Wheeler extension
The Philadelphia Phillies extending Zack Wheeler could result in these three players not returning for the 2025 season.
In the 2019 offseason, Zack Wheeler signed a five-year contract to join the Philadelphia Phillies in what eventually turned out to be one of the best signings in Phillies history. Wheeler developed from a pitcher who former Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen eloquently stated had two good halves into one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.
With the 33-year-old entering the final year of that initial contract, the Phillies made it a priority to get him extended. Just weeks after Spring Training began, the Phillies got it done.
The terms of the extension were pretty pricey, as the right-hander inked a three-year extension worth $126 million. Limiting the term was a plus, but with Wheeler set to make over $40 million annually, that could mean the futures of these three Phillies players are in jeopardy.
3. Whit Merrifield won't be back in 2025 thanks to Zack Wheeler's extension
The Phillies made a savvy move this offseason, signing Whit Merrifield to a one-year deal worth $7 million. Merrifield won't be an everyday player on this Phillies team without an injury or two taking place, but his versatility will come in handy as a utility man coming off the bench.
The three-time All-Star isn't quite the player he once was in his days with the Royals, but is still extremely productive. Just this past season he was an All-Star with the Blue Jays. While his overall numbers weren't stellar, he was hitting at a .303 clip with a very respectable .781 OPS through July. Struggles in August and September put a damper on things, but he was performing at a very high level for most of the 2023 campaign.
Having Merrifield as a bench player is a tremendous luxury that many teams wish they could have, but with Wheeler set to make so much money in 2024, will Philadelphia really exercise his $8 million club option? Perhaps they will if he has a big year, but it's hard to justify paying a bench player that much money when they have a ton of money on their books already.
It feels more likely that the Phillies will either roll with what they have off the bench or try to find a cheaper option.