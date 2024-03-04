3 Phillies who won’t be back in 2025 thanks to Zack Wheeler extension
The Philadelphia Phillies extending Zack Wheeler could result in these three players not returning for the 2025 season.
2. Seranthony Dominguez won't be back in 2025 thanks to Zack Wheeler's extension
Seranthony Dominguez has had his ups and downs throughout his Phillies career. He looked like their closer of the future after a dominant rookie year, but injuries and inconsistency from 2019-21 hampered him in a big way.
He'd return to form in 2022 looking like the Dominguez of old, but took more of a step back this past season. The right-hander had a respectable 3.78 ERA and was mostly healthy, appearing in 58 games, but he was not particularly good in big spots.
Dominguez had seven blown saves this past season and had a 5.21 ERA in save situations. That's not going to cut it.
The 29-year-old is making a very reasonable $4.5 million this upcoming season, but that number jumps to $8 million with a club option for 2025. Maybe if he has a much better year they'll consider exercising that, but Philadelphia could also just hope an internal option like Orion Kerkering steps up and fills in for Dominguez.