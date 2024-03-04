3 Phillies who won’t be back in 2025 thanks to Zack Wheeler extension
The Philadelphia Phillies extending Zack Wheeler could result in these three players not returning for the 2025 season.
1. Matt Strahm won't be back in 2025 thanks to Zack Wheeler's extension
The Matt Strahm signing turned out to age better than most expected. He wound up pitching extremely well for the Phillies in a variety of roles throughout the campaign.
Strahm opened the year in the rotation with Ranger Suarez injured and then transitioned to the bullpen once Suarez came back and pitched well in both roles. He'll begin the 2024 campaign in the bullpen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start on occasion if the Phillies need him to.
Overall, the southpaw posted a 3.29 ERA in 56 appearances and 87.2 innings of work while also delivering 5.1 scoreless innings in the postseason. He's a pitcher the Phillies would love to have, but again, this all comes down to the money.
The 32-year-old is set to be a free agent after this season and if he pitches well again while showing the versatility he offered in 2023, there's a good chance he'll price himself out of a potential return to Philadelphia for 2025.