3 pitchers Rangers need in the rotation after whiffing on Dylan Cease trade
The Texas Rangers missed out on a Dylan Cease trade, but still have options. Here are three pitchers they could target.
By Curt Bishop
1. Blake Snell isn't in the Rangers price range, but that says more about ownership
Like Montgomery, Blake Snell remains unsigned as spring training rolls on.
This is another move that would make perfect sense for the defending World Series champions.
Snell is a proven postseason pitcher and is now a two-time Cy Young after another dominant year with the San Diego Padres last year. He won 14 games and posted an MLB-best 2.25 ERA.
The 31-year-old left-hander is also a strikeout machine, having punched out 234 batters in 2023.
Like Bieber, Snell would give the Rangers a bona-fide ace for their rotation, and when deGrom comes back, they would have him, Snell, and Eovaldi as a top three. That would be tough for any opponent to deal with, especially in the postseason, and it would make the Rangers instant World Series contenders once again.
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will be tough to contend with in the AL West with all their pitching depth, but the Rangers can put themselves right back in the conversation with a move such as this. They would have two Cy Young Award winners once deGrom returns from Tommy John surgery.
Time will tell if the Rangers dip their toe back in the waters of free agency to address their rotation.