3 pitchers the Mets can sign that aren’t overpriced Scott Boras clients
The New York Mets have been relatively quiet this winter, making frugal moves to bolster their roster for 2024. Here are three pitchers they can sign that are within their price range.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets haven't had the same type of offseason that they did last year.
Instead of making major moves for high-priced free agents, they chose to stick with frugal additions after losing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
They may be forced to dive back into the waters for high-priced free agents after Kodai Senga's injury, but that may not be their only option. They've already signed Luis Severino and traded for Adrian Houser. They also have Jose Quintana in their rotation.
But there are still moves they can make. Here are three free-agent pitchers they can sign that aren't overpriced.
3. Rich Hill
Perhaps New York could reunite with a friendly face to bolster their rotation.
Rich Hill, the oldest pitcher in all of baseball was with them briefly during the 2021 season. He struggled in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres, going 8-14 with an ERA of 5.41 in 32 appearances, 27 of which were starts.
Obviously, Hill isn't a top of the rotation starter, but he is somebody that the Mets can count on for veteran leadership. The 43-year-old has been pitching since 2005 and has bounced around several organizations.
The left-hander will not be terribly expensive coming off a rough season, but he is at least durable and can give the Mets roughly 30 starts in the regular season.
His market has not moved much this offseason, but New York would certainly benefit from having somebody with his experience around in the clubhouse.
Hill's best season came in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics when he won 12 games and posted a career-best ERA of 2.12 in 20 starts.
The Mets would need him to stay healthy, but if he is able to do that, he should help the team out.