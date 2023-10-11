3 Pittsburgh Penguins to blame for season-opening loss to Blackhawks
The Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 season started just how their previous campaign left off -- blowing a late third-period lead to the Chicago Blackhawks.
By Mark Powell
It's only one game, but the Pittsburgh Penguins could not have picked a worse way to start their 2023-24 season than this. In a marquee matchup against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Pens blew a two-goal lead in their first game of the campaign.
The Bedard vs. Sidney Crosby storyline ended the minute the puck was dropped, as both teams were off to the races. Pittsburgh made several key changes this offseason, specifically acquiring Erik Karlsson and rebuilding their third and fourth lines. Yet, Mike Sullivan's group fell into some familiar traps late in the game, allowing the Blackhawks to overcome a 2-0 deficit and eventually leave Pittsburgh with a 4-2 victory in Bedard's first game.
Pittsburgh Penguins to blame: Mike Sullivan
Sullivan's team continues to blow late leads. I'm not sure I have an answer as to the why. Perhaps some of it's mental. Sullivan seems to be one of the best coaches in hockey. His bottom lines are better on paper. Tristan Jarry is back and healthy. The defense added Erik Karlsson, and the new pairing should eventually take.
Look, it's early. Any first-game take is bound to include an overreaction or two. Yet, there isn't a worse way this could have ended. Pittsburgh jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and some saves from Petr Mrazek kept Chicago in the game. Yet, some early third-period power plays for the Hawks painted a familiar picture for Pens fans -- this game was in danger.
The Penguins would go on to lose, 4-2, as they did so many times last season. Pittsburgh struggled holding onto leads come the third period last year, and it eventually led to them missing the playoffs in shocking fashion. To lose to Chicago -- the same team which kept Pittsburgh out of the postseason last year -- on opening night is deflating.