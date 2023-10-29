3 Pittsburgh Steelers to blame for ugly loss to Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 4-3 on the season with a hapless loss at home to the Jaguars.
2. Damontae Kazee, DB
This might seem a bit out of left field considering that Damontae Kazee came up with a big defensive play for the Steelers defense in this game. With the Jags up 6-0 already and looking at first-and-goal deep in Pittsburgh territory, Kazee jumped a Calvin Ridley route in the end zone and picked off Trevor Lawrence.
However, even on that play, a mental error cost the Steelers somewhat -- despite the fact that they then drove 93 yards before settling for a field goal. Kazee, rather than going down or taking a knee in the end zone, tried to take the interception out, but was forced to step out of bounds at the 2-yard line, setting up a 98-yard field for the Pittsburgh offense everyone knows has been lackluster this season.
More than that, however, Kazee's over-aggressive play was costly for the Steelers defense when he wasn't making a play on the ball. Multiple times throughout this loss, the safety tried to make a play by anticipating or jumping a route, and got beat for a big play.
It happened early in the game against Ridley, but the worst example was doing so on the eventual 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Etienne. The Steelers' defensive scheme calls for Kazee to be the safety blanket for Joey Porter Jr. in that spot and, instead, the safety hung his teammate out to dry by being too aggressive.
The Steelers were short-handed in the secondary for this game with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Levi Wallace out. Kazee had the chance to step up and deliver. Outside of his interception, though, he was a costly presence for the Pittsburgh defense.