3 plausible Jordan Montgomery suitors who haven’t been mentioned yet

The calendar is about to flip to March and Jordan Montgomery has not signed a contract. The reigning World Series champ is in a tough spot. He wants to re-sign with the Texas Rangers and they want him back, but uncertainty over the future of Texas' TV deal has left finances a bit tight. The Rangers might not have the money to keep Montgomery around.
We must also note the Scott Boras factor. Montgomery is not going to budge from his high demands. Sacrifices are inevitable — he doesn't want to start the season watching from home — but Montgomery is going to get every last cent of guaranteed money that he can.
With the Rangers waffling, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are popular hypotheticals. The only problem? Both teams used to have Montgomery, and both teams traded him. Call it sour grapes, call it just desserts. He might not want to go back.
The San Francisco Giants are another team frequently tied to Montgomery. It's a strong fit on paper. Robbie Ray won't be back until midseason and the Giants are trying to cover the oceanic gap between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. That said, the Giants have already spent a lot in free agency. Jordan Hicks, Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, the Ray trade — at a certain point, the wallet dries up.
So, let's look at a few unsourced, purely theoretical "mystery teams" that might actually work.
3. Jordan Montgomery, can we please get the Rockies some help?
The Colorado Rockies will enter the 2024 season with the worst projected starting rotation in baseball. That can change with a little luck (and a lot of money). Only one expected starter for the Rockies posted an ERA below 5.00 last season (Dakota Hudson, 4.98). Montgomery just went off in the postseason for the World Series champs. Now, he can go to Colorado and operate as the undisputed top ace for a team in desperate need.
There are natural hurdles to pitching in Colorado. The elevation is a balm for hitters and Montgomery's groundball rate, in the 57th percentile last season, would surely take a hit. On the other hand, the Rockies are an excellent defensive team — especially in the outfield. It's their most redeeming quality. That could make life easier on Montgomery.
Colorado has a payroll hovering around the league average. The front office is not entirely cheap, which makes their 59-103 record last season all the more frustrating. One pitcher will not change the Rockies' fortunes, but Montgomery is a step in the right direction. One bankable ace can impact the entire roster. It relieves pressure on the bullpen and instills confidence in the offense.
Montgomery would need to swallow his pride a bit, shifting from the World Series champs to a last-place team, but money makes one do crazy things. Few teams need him more than the Rockies. The 31-year-old southpaw would immediately earn the adoration of the fanbase and the gratitude of the organization. It's up to the Rockies to actually put up the cash, though.