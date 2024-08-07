3 players in Browns training camp who don’t have a chance to make the final roster
The Cleveland Browns continue to have all the potential in the world, but they continue to fall short. Their defense has looked marvelous over the last few seasons, especially last year, led by their superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett. Quarterback play and injuries held them back though.
As they push through training camp, they will need to cut their roster down to 53 players to head into the regular season with. Some cuts are tough but then there are some cuts that are basically a layup to the front office and the coaching staff.
The Browns have a few of those layup style cuts this season, unfortunately.
3. K Cade York
One of the easiest spots to pick from when figuring out the roster decisions for the Cleveland Browns over these next few weeks is to look at the kicker situation. No team is going to carry two kickers on their 53-man roster, so with the Browns having two on their training camp roster, one of them will be gone before the preseason is over.
The leaves the question to come down to who the Browns want at kicker, Cade York or Dustin Hopkins. According to their unofficial depth chart, the answer is Hopkins which means Cade York's time in Cleveland is coming to an end.
The 23-year-old was 24-for-32 on field goal attempts last year with three of his misses coming within 39 yards. He simply just didn't look like an NFL caliber kicker two seasons ago and Hopkins was quite the solid kicker last year.
This decision is a layup. Nobody in Cleveland wants to see York back with the Browns. Last time they gave him a chance, it was a disaster. Hopkins filled in flawlessly last season in his place. The fact that York is still on the roster as of today is a bit confusing enough.
2. QB Tyler Huntley
Over the last two decades, the Browns quarterback room has been a disastrous revolving door or journeymen quarterbacks. They seem to think they have found their franchise guy after they made a trade for Deshaun Watson and then extended him on a long-term contract extension.
Beyond Watson, who has struggled with injuries in the past, the Browns have Jameis Winston as their clear backup option. Winston isn't a franchise guy, but he has big talent and he could definitely lead a solid team to a few wins if need be.
NFL teams typically carry three quarterbacks. The Browns preseason roster have four. The final spot would be between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley. I give the edge to Thompson-Robinson to make the roster and Huntley to be the one cut for a few reasons.
The main reason was the little success that Thompson-Robinson had last season when the Browns needed him most. He led the team to a win over their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers despite throwing an interception. He's not a franchise guy by any means and his production wasn't great last year, but he provides a higher ceiling than Huntley and his familiarity in the organization helps his cause.
1. RB John Kelly Jr.
If you include the injured running backs on the roster, the Browns currently have seven rostered running backs. Nick Chubb is slowly making his way back from injury and Jerome Ford is the clear RB2 in Cleveland. Pierre Strong Jr and D'Onta Foreman will likely battle it out for the third running back spot with Nyheim Hines having an outside chance. John Kelly Jr. and Aiden Robbins simply have no spot on the Browns roster.
Kelly will likely be the first running back cut by the Browns when they start making these tough decisions. There's no logical world where he makes it past training camp with this loaded running back room. We could see him land on the Browns practice squad though.
If Kelly doesn't land on the Browns practice squad, there will likely be a team in the league that opts to pick him up as a special teams guy or a practice squad running back. Cleveland just has way too much depth and talent in their running back room for Kelly to have any kind of chance to make the roster.
This is an easy one for the coaching staff and the front office. Kelly will be gone within the month.