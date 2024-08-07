3 players in Chiefs training camp who don’t have a chance to make the final roster
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most polarizing teams in the NFL and they can't seem to stay out of the headlines. Sometimes it's their kicker making comments that upsets half the country. Other times it's their quarterback's family wreaking havoc on those around them. Then there's the times where their star tight end is in the news for dating a pop megastar.
But it's just about time for football. Actual football. No more of these off-the-field headlines taking over for what is going to be done on the field. And the Chiefs are putting together an impressive roster heading into the year.
Sadly, not all players in training camp will crack their regular season roster though. There are a few players that will almost certainly be cut in the coming weeks.
3. DT Fabian Lovett
Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs have eight defensive tackles on their roster. I understand that they run a 4-3 and depth at the position is key, but the team is likely going to cut three or four of these defensive tackles before training camp is over. There's just no reason to have so much depth at one spot.
The Chiefs defensive line room is very top heavy. They have some serious talent at the top of the room, but as you move down the depth chart, the talent dries out quickly. Sitting at the bottom of the defensive line depth chart is Florida State product, Fabien Lovett Sr.
Lovett is too big to switch over to defensive end and simply not talented enough to stay in the Chiefs defensive line room. They liked his outlook as a player enough to pick him up as a rookie this year, but he hasn't been particularly impressive in camp so far.
I can't imagine a situation, barring injuries, where Lovett is on the first 53-man roster that Kansas City sends out this year. He's a good fit for their practice squad though.
2. TE Baylor Cupp
Looking at the Chiefs tight end room, there's an obvious starter there just as there has been for the last decade or so, Travis Kelce. But of course, injuries happen and Andy Reid loves to utilize two tight end sets, so depth at the position is important.
But right now, Kansas City has five rostered tight ends and there's simply no way five tight ends make it through training camp. With Kelce and Noah Gray being the top two guys, that leaves Irv Smith, Jared Wiley and Baylor Cupp down the line.
Irv Smith is a valuable asset to keep on the team as their third tight end. After him, I could honestly see both Wiley and Cupp not making the cut when the team shrinks down to 53 players. But the safer option here to cut is definitely the rookie out of Texas Tech, Baylor Cupp.
The Chiefs liked Cupp enough to draft him, but there's simply just no real future for him with this team. He could bounce around the league and end up on a practice squad or even a 53-man roster, but it just won't be in Kansas City. The idea of drafting him surprised me a bit at the time and the Chiefs depth at tight end should spell the end of his time with the team.
1. QB Ian Book
Obviously, there's no conversation to be had for the Chiefs starting quarterback. Unlike some teams, there's no quarterback battle in Kansas City and there won't be for as long as Patrick Mahomes is alive, well and in a Chiefs uniform.
Looking at the next three quarterbacks, Carson Wentz, Ian Book and Chris Oladokun, one or two of these names will likely be cut. One for sure as a team will never carry four quarterbacks.
Wentz is the backup quarterback and there really isn't a question about that either. Out of the three depth pieces here, he's the only one with meaningful experience and repetitions. He provides Kansas City with a knowledgeable signal caller in their quarterback room.
That brings us down to Book and Oladokun. Oladokun provides the slightly higher ceiling than Book so he's my choice to remain on the roster. That leaves the Chiefs to cut Book in a move that should surprise nobody.
Book just hasn't impressed with his arm talent or his mobility for the entire time he's been in and around the NFL. The ceiling is very limited with him and there's no benefit to keeping him on the roster.