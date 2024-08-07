3 players in Packers training camp who don’t have a chance to make the final roster
The Green Bay Packers have spent a good chunk of the offseason in the headlines. This is often for good reason though. They have a ton of young talent and there are many conversations to be had as to which players will play which roles, especially on offense.
They struggle with depth at some positions, but they have too much depth elsewhere. Before training camp is over, the Packers are going to need to cut a decent chunk of players to get down to their 53-man regular season roster.
A few of these decisions should be rather easy for the front office and coaching staff
3. RB Ellis Merriweather
The Green Bay Packers went out and got Josh Jacobs in free agency this year, securing their running back duo of Aaron Jones and the aforementioned Jacobs. If one of these two go down, the Packers will then just turn the other into their bell cow back. After these top two, the third and potentially fourth running backs are just there for depth.
The Packers will likely just keep three backs in season because of how they will split up the workload between their top two talents. Between MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Jarveon Howard, and Ellis Merriweather, only one, maybe two, of them will end up cracking the regular season roster.
The most likely piece to be the first cut is Merriweather. The former undrafted free agent will likely end up back on the Packers practice squad where he spent a majority of last season. He just doesn't have as high of a ceiling as some of the other options for the Packers RB3 position.
When you have a top-heavy running back room, you really don't need a ton of depth. There's not many situations in which Green Bay will need to tap into their third running back. That leaves Merriwether out of the 53-man roster this year.
2. CB Don Callis
A lot of NFL teams tend to carry a ton of defensive backs on their roster as they head into training camp and the preseason. Cornerback is such a difficult position to perform well over a long period of time, so the depth pieces on the rosters are often seen as position battles each and every training camp.
This is the case in the Packers training camp as well. Right now, Green Bay has 10 cornerbacks on their roster with four of them being seen as absolute locks. After that, there are some question marks.
One player that absolutely won't make it past the Packers final training camp cuts is cornerback Don Callis. The decision for who is CB10 on the Packers depth chart comes down to Callis and LJ Davis. Davis gets the slight nod in my opinion because he was a recent pickup by the Packers.
Davis has a heartwarming story, but that by no means makes him a lock to stay on the roster. I think they both may be cut in the coming weeks, but Callis will likely be the first to go. He lacks the size and playmaking ability to stay on the roster long term.
1. K Anders Carlson
The Green Bay Packers have been looking to replace Anders Carlson for quite some time now. Last season, the Packers kicker ranked 29th in field goal percentage with 81.8 percent and he ranked 33rd in extra point percentage which sat at a struggling 87.2 percent.
So when the Packers brought veteran Greg Joseph onto the roster and into training camp with them, it was quite obvious that Green Bay would be having a kicker battle this year. Given Carlson's youth, it's likely to be his spot to lose, but it's really seeming as if he might lose it.
Joseph was brought in from the Packers rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph has converted extra points at a much higher rate than Carlson and inside of 50 yards, he's almost automatic on field goals. He's just four years older than Carlson so age won't be a factor in this decision.
The Packers should and likely will opt to go with Joseph as their starting kicker in 2024. Carlson had his chance in the NFL, and he let the Packers down quite a bit. His career won't be over if he gets cut, but his time with the Packers is likely coming to an end.