3 players on Cardinals holiday wish list ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
The St. Louis Cardinals have filled their starting rotation. However, they are far from done, and these three players could help them out in 2024.
By Curt Bishop
2. Jordan Hicks
If the Cardinals are looking at relief options, then it might be smart for them to look no further than one of their former pitchers.
Jordan Hicks was traded from the Cardinals to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline this past season. After a bad start to the season, Hicks regrouped and ultimately took over the closer's role for the Cardinals in Ryan Helsley's absence.
After being traded to the Blue Jays, Hicks continued his dominance and ultimately finished the regular season with an ERA of 3.29.
With the bullpen in dire need of proven arms, Hicks could be of use to the Cardinals. Obviously, the 27-year-old right-hander has connections within the organization, having spent the first six seasons of his career in St. Louis.
Hicks can be trusted in high-leverage situations. That was an area where the Cardinals struggled a bit in 2023, having blown 28 saves.
But having Hicks back would give the Cardinals a very strong back end of the bullpen. They would essentially have three options to choose from to fill the closer's role, with Helsley and Gallegos being the other two.
Hicks' velocity on his fastball is also a viable weapon.