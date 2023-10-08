3 players on the Chicago Bulls roster who won't last the entire 2023-24 season
The Bulls have good talent but can't contend for a championship. Here are three players who won't last the entire season
The Chicago Bulls have a team filled with great talent but, not good enough to be a true contender in the NBA.
The Bulls made a lot of great moves in 2021 where they traded for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, signed All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, and traded for Lonzo Ball. They started off well but ended up as the sixth seed in 2022 and last season finished with a 40-42 record and lost to the Heat in the play-in.
They are stuck in the middle where they're not good enough to contend but are still good enough to at least make the play-in. Usually, teams in this situation make trades, so here are three players who won't last the entire 2023-24 season.
3. Alex Caruso
Alex Caruso is easily one of the most loveable players in the NBA. At 6-foot-5 he can fly through the air, defend at the highest level, pass the basketball, and shoot well. His ability to play big as a role player is the reason he's a champion and signed a multi-year deal with the Bulls.
Coming off his best season yet where he was selected to All-NBA Defensive First Team, his time with the Bulls is closing. He is the perfect role player in today's NBA and every single team wants a guy like him on their team.
With the Bulls signing Coby White to a multi year deal, picking up Jevon Carter in the offseason and the uncertain happiness of some of their star players, Caruso will be available.
Every championship contending team will be picking up the phone to see if they have a shot at making a trade for him. His defense, size, and shooting ability can fill a lot holes for almost any team.
Another reason that the Bulls would trade Caruso is because they can get some insane value in return for him. At a minimum, for All-Defensive talent, you are getting at least one first-round pick and depending on what team or package, they could get a nice young player.
With the current roster the Bulls have, they have two options, to either trade for a superstar, or blow it up. In either scenario, Alex caruso will have to be involved with those trades.