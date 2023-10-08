3 players on the Chicago Bulls roster who won't last the entire 2023-24 season
The Bulls have good talent but can't contend for a championship. Here are three players who won't last the entire season
2. Nikola Vucevic
In today's NBA you want your center to be able to rebound, defend, rim protect, score around the paint and stretch the floor. Nikola Vucevic is exactly that and it's why he's a two-time All-Star.
The Bulls acquired him in the middle of the 2021 season where he averaged 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from three, and 81.2 percent from the free throw line.
Playing at an All-Star caliber level on a $18 million dollar contract is a dream for a lot of contending teams. Vucevic is the perfect center in today's NBA and turning 33 at the end of October, will be looking for a chance to contend.
The Bulls will be willing to trade Vucevic if they are trying to rebuild. In the case of one of their stars being unhappy, trading Vucevic will be the way to go. They can get a lot of value in return if done correctly.
For a player of his caliber there are at least two first-round picks that would go into the trade along with a bunch of young pieces. Or if the Bulls wanted to, they could easily flip Vucevic if a star would request a trade.
Vucevic is another player on the Bulls who is going to be in trade talks no matter what direction the Bulls go. If they decide to rebuild or go get a superstar, he's gone. Even if the Bulls decide they want to stick with what they have, teams will be calling them to see what package they can offer.