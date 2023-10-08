3 players on the Chicago Bulls roster who won't last the entire 2023-24 season
The Bulls have good talent but can't contend for a championship. Here are three players who won't last the entire season
1. Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine is entering his 10th NBA season and his seventh with the Bulls. He has been a two time All-Star averaging 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, with 47/39/84 shooting splits, and made the playoffs once as a Bull.
Going into year 10 at age 28, LaVine knows that his window of being a true contributor on a championship team is closing. A reason why this offseason, many speculated LaVine has interest in leaving and suggested they expect him to request a trade.
LaVine is under contract with the Bulls until the 2025-26 season with a $48.9 million dollar player option for the 2026-27 season. The Bulls don't have to trade him for the next three seasons but they may not have much of a choice.
When a star player is unhappy in his situation and expresses that, a team doesn't have much of a choice but to trade them. LaVine has expressed his unhappiness as a Bull. It's much better for a team to trade a player who doesn't want to be there.
LaVine is one of the premiere offensive stars in the league. He can score from anywhere, is a great shooter, and is a solid playmaker. He is a player a lot of teams will need to take the next step to separate themselves from their competitors.
The Bulls will be able to get a great package in return for him. In this new market, he is worth at least three first-round picks along with any players that are being moved throughout the trade.
If the Bulls do trade away LaVine, there is a very good chance that the Bulls are hitting the reset button. If LaVine is gone, then any other player that could be of value is going to be gone for the Bulls.