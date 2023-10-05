3 players on the Toronto Raptors roster who won't last the entire 2023-24 season
The Toronto Raptors have a lot of players that could help put a contender over the top. Here are three players who won’t last the entire 2023-24 season before a trade is made.
Raptors who won't last the whole season: 2. Gary Trent Jr.
Gary Trent Jr. was traded to the Raptors in 2021 for Norman Powell and has become a very solid NBA player. In his time in Toronto, he's averaged 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals with 42/37/84 shooting splits.
Last season he averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3, and 83.9 percent from the free throw line. Going into this season he's on the last year of his deal worth about $18 million.
Since Trent is on a very manageable contract and is up for an extension, he can be locked up by a contender for the next few years. Trent has become the perfect 2-guard where he can shoot the 3-pointer really well and has been top 10 in steals per game over the last two seasons. That is a player that a lot of teams could use on their roster.
The incentive that the Raptors have to trade Trent is that they drafted Grady Dick with the 13th overall pick in the draft this year who basically does what Trent does. He is a great shooter and scorer and is a solid defender.
With the Raptors taking so long to give Trent a contract extension and drafting a player similar to Trent, it is a sign that the Raptors will trade him.