3 players on the Toronto Raptors roster who won't last the entire 2023-24 season
The Toronto Raptors have a lot of players that could help put a contender over the top. Here are three players who won’t last the entire 2023-24 season before a trade is made.
Raptors who won't last the whole season: 1. OG Anunoby
The player who has been on the trade block for the Raptors the longest is OG Anunoby. He had the best year of his career averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a league-high 1.9 steals, with 48/39/84 shooting splits while being selected to the All-Defensive second team.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Anunoby is a versatile player who can do just about everything. He can score from anywhere, is a very good defender and defend multiple positions, and most importantly is a very good shooter.
He is the perfect player for any team and is on a contract that is $18 million for this season plus a player option for $19 million next year. This is a cheap contract for most teams for a player this effective.
The Raptors have been in trade talks centered around Anunoby since last year and Anunoby himself has expressed interest in looking at his options in free agency. If Anunoby is 100 percent going to decline his player option and become a free agent, the Raptors will end up trading him.
There will be a lot of teams that are willing to offer Anunoby a bigger contract than what the Raptors are willing to offer. It would be a lot more beneficial for the Raptors to trade Anunoby and get something back for him than to let him walk in free agency.
The teams best suited for him include the Knicks, 76ers, Cavaliers, Heat, Nuggets, and the Grizzlies. It is almost certain that Anunoby will be on the market and a lot of A tier and B tier teams will be looking at trading for him.