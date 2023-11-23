3 players the Cubs must include in any Bo Bichette trade
The Chicago Cubs will have to part with a significant amount of assets if they want to make a trade for Bo Bichette.
The Chicago Cubs continue to be linked to just about every big-time player to hit the market, whether it's via trade or free agency. Players like Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso have been linked to the team for months, and Bo Bichette is a new player to be connected to the Cubs.
The Cubs being linked to stars makes sense, They have the money available to pay free agents and have the prospect capital to acquire stars in deals. What's strange is the fit with Bo Bichette.
With the Cubs having Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson locked into their middle infield for the foreseeable future, Chicago would reportedly have Bichette play third base. Bichette ranking in the 31st percentile in arm strength while playing shortstop according to baseball savant makes that fit odd, but with the Cubs apparently being interested in Bichette for over a year now, they seem to be focused on simply acquiring him more than his fit at the hot corner.
A Blue Jays team trying to compete parting with one of, if not their best position player wouldn't make much sense, but with Bichette and fellow star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just two years away from hitting free agency, it's possible they could look to part with one if they think it's unlikely they sign both. If they were to make the unlikely decision to trade Bichette, they'd ask for an absolute haul. They'd need at least these three players if not more to get a deal done.
Pete Crow-Armstrong
In an ideal world, the Jays acquire a big power bat if they part with Bichette. While Pete Crow-Armstrong isn't that, he can do just about anything else on a baseball field while also sprinkling in at least a bit of pop.
Crow-Armstrong was selected in the first round by the Mets in the 2020 MLB Draft before being shipped to the Cubs in the deal that sent Javier Baez to New York. All Crow-Armstrong has done since is develop, and he now is considered the 12th-best prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
Toronto has been looking to do two things the last season. One, get more left-handed. Two, get better defensively and on the basepaths. Acquiring Crow-Armstrong, a left-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender in center field with blazing speed accomplishes both of those with flying colors.
An outfield that consists of Daulton Varsho in left, Crow-Armstrong in center, and George Springer in right would likely be the best defensive trio in the majors. Crow-Armstrong is unlikely to become the hitter Bichette is, but he could be a great get for this Jays team. With Kevin Kiermaier a free agent, Crow-Armstrong could step right in and play center field on Opening Day.
Cade Horton
Cade Horton is the Cubs number two prospect and is ranked 29th overall on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list. Additionally, he's considered the fourth-best pitching prospect in all of baseball. Even ahead of Ricky Tiedemann.
Yes, the Blue Jays do have an already stacked starting rotation, but let's imagine adding Horton to the picture. Horton possesses a high-velocity fastball to go along with a wicked slider. He rose three levels from Single-A all the way to AA Tennessee. He posted a 2.65 ERA in 21 starts overall, including a 1.33 ERA in his six Double-A starts.
The 22-year-old struck out 117 batters in 88.1 innings overall, and limited the opposition to just 27 walks and seven home runs. The stuff is elite, and the command is quite good as well.
Adding Horton gives the Jays flexibility to trade a guy like Tiedemann in a potential Juan Soto package to help the offense, or could just give them absurd depth. If he gets off to a good start, it's possible Horton is ready later this season to debut. If it's not this season, it'd certainly be next.
Starting pitching isn't the biggest need for Toronto, but Horton is too good to not include. Fit isn't as imprtant as talent. Two years of Bo Bichette on cheap money is extremely valuable. The Jays need to shoot for the moon, and Horton is one of the most valuable assets in the Cubs organization.
Christopher Morel
A Bo Bichette trade wouldn't only be one for prospects. The Blue Jays would still be trying to compete, and Christopher Morel would certainly help them do that.
The 24-year-old is coming off a strong year for Chicago, slashing .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBI. He had an .821 OPS and a 116 OPS+. No, he's not Bo, but Morel can at least provide the power Bichette has for Toronto.
As promising as he looks on paper, Morel is still a player with very clear flaws. His positional versatility looks good on paper as he played three positions in the infield and the outfield in 2023, but that's mostly because he doesn't have a position. Morel's poor defense could force him into a permanent DH role which is fine, but not super valuable. In addition, Morel struck out at a 31% clip. Matt Chapman's strikeouts frustrated Jays fans, and he only fanned 28.4% of the time in 2023.
Morel being just 24 years old and under team control through the 2028 season makes him a must-add, but his deficiencies make him more of a complimentary piece in a Bichette deal rather than the headliners Crow-Armstrong and Horton would be.