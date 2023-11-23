3 players the Cubs must include in any Bo Bichette trade
The Chicago Cubs will have to part with a significant amount of assets if they want to make a trade for Bo Bichette.
Christopher Morel
A Bo Bichette trade wouldn't only be one for prospects. The Blue Jays would still be trying to compete, and Christopher Morel would certainly help them do that.
The 24-year-old is coming off a strong year for Chicago, slashing .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBI. He had an .821 OPS and a 116 OPS+. No, he's not Bo, but Morel can at least provide the power Bichette has for Toronto.
As promising as he looks on paper, Morel is still a player with very clear flaws. His positional versatility looks good on paper as he played three positions in the infield and the outfield in 2023, but that's mostly because he doesn't have a position. Morel's poor defense could force him into a permanent DH role which is fine, but not super valuable. In addition, Morel struck out at a 31% clip. Matt Chapman's strikeouts frustrated Jays fans, and he only fanned 28.4% of the time in 2023.
Morel being just 24 years old and under team control through the 2028 season makes him a must-add, but his deficiencies make him more of a complimentary piece in a Bichette deal rather than the headliners Crow-Armstrong and Horton would be.