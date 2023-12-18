Mind-bending 3-point streak of Steph Curry finally comes to an end
Last night, for the first time in over five years, Steph Curry played a game of basketball without making a 3-pointer.
By Kdelaney
The Golden State Warriors' 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last night was noteworthy for two reasons. For starters, Klay Thompson had 28 points, while Andrew Wiggins poured in 25 off the bench. Surprisingly enough, this is only the second time Thompson and Wiggins have both scored 20-plus points in the same game all season. In addition, Steph Curry's performance last night proved he is, in fact, human after all.
Of course, leave it to Steph to make history even when he misses. Last night, for the first time in 268 games, Steph Curry did not make a 3-pointer. He finished the game 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. Tom Haberstroh took to Twitter to share the last time Steph didn't make a 3-pointer in a game.
Let's put this into perspective. It's been a while since Steph Curry played a game without making a 3. (1,866 days, but, who's counting?) The last time this happened, the Warriors weren't even at Chase Center yet, they were still at the old Oracle Arena. At the time, Malcolm Brogdon was still a Milwaukee Buck. The Warriors' bench featured Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko, both of whom are no longer in the league.
In the end, this should only prove how insanely consistent Steph Curry is. Now, rather than adding to it, Curry must defend his record. Milwaukee Bucks' guard Damian Lillard now holds the record with 102 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made. The Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson trails behind Lillard with 50 consecutive games.
Thankfully, even though Curry finished with a season-low seven points, the Warriors still escaped Portland with a victory. After the game, Coach Kerr told ESPN the Warriors couldn't possibly rely on Steph to "bail us out on every single night." Kerr explained, “It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about. Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help.”
All in all, the Warriors need a collective effort to maximize their potential, and perhaps this shooting slump from Curry serves as a reminder.