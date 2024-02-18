3 position battles that will define Blue Jays Spring Training, and who will win
The Toronto Blue Jays have some compelling positional battles for fans to keep an eye on during Spring Training.
By Jake Kleiner
The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot going on this spring. Although they are led by a handful of superstars all over the diamond, some very critical depth spots remain up for grabs, with several big-league caliber players competing for them.
This organization is in a difficult spot where they have so many players that possess pro talent but may not be ready just yet. They will not be able to try out all these players in the big leagues this season, so their spring performances are extremely important and will take them a long way.
The philosophy built within the Blue Jays organization represents player versatility, and bringing value to other areas of the game besides just hitting. That being said, it is hard to categorize many current Jays players into just one position, as they are expected to be ready to play anywhere. For isntance, Santiago Espinal, Cavan Biggio and Davis Schnieder regularly move around the diamond and man multiple positions.
For the sake of this article, I have differentiated the position groups with the closest and most serious competition as follows: Middle infielders (2B/SS), third basemen, and relief pitchers. I also have highlighted the players I believe will win the battles in spring and make the opening day 26-man roster.
All statistics used in this article were referred to from fangraphs.com