3 position battles that will define Blue Jays Spring Training, and who will win
The Toronto Blue Jays have some compelling positional battles for fans to keep an eye on during Spring Training.
By Jake Kleiner
Battle for 3B
Orelvis Martinez
Orelvis Martinez is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Blue Jays organization and the 66th-ranked overall prospect in baseball, according to Fangraphs' rankings. He has been under the spotlight since signing with the team in 2018 and has shown an ability to grow and adapt throughout his time in the minor leagues.
In 2021, Martinez slashed .261/.345/.549 and hit 28 home runs in A ball. He was then (aggressively) promoted to AA in ‘22, where his numbers took a step back. He slashed .203/.286/.446 (his SLG was still high, as he did manage to hit 30 home runs that season). After taking time to go back to the basics, Martinez regrouped and had a much better 2023, slashing .243/.340/.496 while hitting 28 home runs (between AA and AAA play). There are still concerns looming with Martinez’s eye, speed, and defence, but his power is undeniable and might be enough to elevate him to the major league as early as March 29th.
Addison Barger
Barger is the fourth overall ranked prospect in the Blue Jays farm system and did not qualify for the Fangraphs top 100 prospect ranking. Like Martinez, the Blue Jays saw the raw power in Barger, which has proven to exist throughout his minor league journey.
In his five minor league seasons, Barger’s SLG is .460, and in 2022, he erupted, hitting 26 home runs and possessing an OPS of .933 (over A, AA, and AAA ball). In 2023, Barger took a step back, only slugging .392 and hitting 9 home runs (in 30 fewer games, albeit). One way Barger clearly has an advantage over Martinez though is through defensive capability and versatility - Barger can play third base quite well and man the right-field position if necessary.
Prediction: Martinez continues to show more drastic improvement, has a slightly better spring, and ends up making the opening-day roster over Barger.