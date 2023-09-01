3 possible closing lineup ideas for Phoenix Suns next season
The Phoenix Suns have an absurd amount of offensive talent and the potential to create some fascinating closing lineups.
By Ian Levy
Closing lineup ideas for Phoenix Suns: 2. Bradley Beal — Devin Booker — Kevin Durant — Bol Bol — Deandre Ayton
This may not be the Suns best defensive lineup but it has the potential to be the most disruptive and could certainly smother opponents in certain scenarios. Beal and Booker both have good size in the backcourt and the wingspan and mobility of a Durant-Bol-Ayton frontcourt is simply monstrous.
It's not clear yet how Bol fits into the Suns rotation plans but what he showed with the Magic last season implies that he can do a lot more than just backup Ayton. He displayed tantalizing shooting touch, he can handle the ball in the open court and his ability to turn defensive plays into eye-popping fastbreaks would fit well with the rest of this unit.
Bol is by far the biggest wildcard on the Suns' roster and this arrangement — swapping him in for Gordon and shifting Beal, Booker and Durant all down a position creates a lineup with maximum potential chaos, in a good way.