3 possible closing lineup ideas for Warriors next season
Following the Golden State Warriors' productive offseason, here's a preview of what other teams can expect to go up against in clutch situations.
By Kdelaney
Closing lineup ideas for Warriors: 2. Chris Paul - Stephen Curry - Klay Thompson - Andrew Wiggins - Draymond Green
The Warriors can make the most of their Chris Paul acquisition with this lineup. Klay and Steph working off the ball at the same time would be a nightmare for just about any NBA defense. Then, if that wasn't enough, the opposing team still has to fight through Draymond's legendary screens. And to make matters even worse for other teams, put Chris Paul, the NBA's third all-time assist leader, at the helm. (But, wait, we still haven't even talked about Wiggins.)
Due to Curry's defensive limitations in the past, the Warriors may not have been able to get away with something like this previously. However, thanks to the significant improvement in Curry's defensive skills over the past few seasons, the Warriors will be able to try a lot more than they were able to in the past. Especially when it comes to Steph playing as a 2-guard instead of point guard.
Leave it to CP3 and Draymond to run the pick-and-roll, thus creating all the passing angles to get the ball to the open guy. Klay and Steph can literally run to the corner and do what they do best, which is shoot. Finally, you have Wiggins, who in addition to being a lob threat, is a capable spot-up shooter and elite defender.