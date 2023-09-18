3 possible starting lineups for Thunder next season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are transitioning out of their rebuilding phase, and have a roster full of talent and versatility for the 2023-24 NBA season. There are a lot of different ways they can line up to start games.
All-Offense Thunder starting lineup: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Vasilije Micic, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder's new core four remains in all these potential starting lineups, but in this one, the fifth spot is taken by Vasilije Micic, an under-discussed addition Sam Presti made this off-season. Micic will be a 29-year-old rookie, and he's arguably been the best player in the world not in the NBA for the past three seasons. He's a two-time Euroleague champion and won the 2020-21 Euroleague MVP award. He's coming off a summer full of rest after skipping the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Serbia.
Micic is a 6-foot-6 guard who thrives in pick-and-roll and spot-up scenarios while being a solid isolation player. He was in the 97th percentile of pick-and-roll ballhandlers last season on 454 total possessions and was in the 83rd percentile as a spot-up shooter last season shooting 40.6 percent on 138 spot-up threes per Synergy.
Micic and this lineup would give the Thunder an elite group of talented on-ball creators and off-ball scorers. Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Micic could all swap running pick-and-roll with either Williams and plenty of spacing or Holmgren with Williams moving to the dunker spot. Holmgren can also work with the three guards on pick-and-pop. The combinations are endless, and paired with high-level floor spacing this lineup could be unstoppable on offense.