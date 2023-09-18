3 possible starting lineups for Thunder next season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are transitioning out of their rebuilding phase, and have a roster full of talent and versatility for the 2023-24 NBA season. There are a lot of different ways they can line up to start games.
The Cason Wallace Thunder starting lineup: Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams
If someone is going to make way from last season's core four, it will likely be Luguentz Dort. A decent defender and spot-up shooter, Dort is a good player but limited. The Thunder could decide they want more threats on-ball to begin games and also want to start getting 2023 first-round pick Cason Wallace reps with their core group as early as possible. This would put Wallace in the starting lineup for Dort.
With Gilgeous-Alexander's and Giddey's size as guards, they offer the Thunder the opportunity to easily play three-guard lineups because they can both defend wings on the other end. Wallace, similar to Dort, is a solid defender and floor spacer. He drew comparisons to Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday pre-draft, and that skillset would fit perfectly alongside the Thunder's core. He can play off-ball and focus more on the defensive end and spacing while still providing more juice on the ball than Dort does.
Wallace can take on the toughest perimeter defensive assignments, do the dirty work, and also be available to give Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey breaks from having to consistently create the offense. He fits perfectly with this team, and that's why the Thunder traded for him on draft night.