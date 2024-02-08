3 post trade deadline buyout targets for the Warriors to monitor
The Golden State Warriors will surely be keeping a close eye on the buyout market.
The Golden State Warriors are 22-25 with one day left until the trade deadline. Generally, sub-.500 teams don't serve as bat signals for veteran buyout candidates, but the Warriors are uniquely positioned in a major market, with a major coach and a major superstar. The residual respect for Golden State's dynasty has not worn off. Folks will head to the Bay to play with Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry. Sometimes it's that simple.
It's hard to count out the Warriors entirely. We've done it before and it backfired. Curry continues to operate at an MVP level. Draymond Green can still muck it up on defense. Jonathan Kuminga is making a leap and a half right now. The Warriors' youth — Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody — can hang. The ingredients for success are in place if Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office can land one or two impact pieces.
While the Warriors probably need a trade to land a true needle-mover, there are high-profile buyout candidates after every trade deadline. The Warriors notably cannot sign a buyout free agent who made more than the mid-level exception ($12.4 million) on his previous contract, per the new CBA. Golden State is in the second luxury tax apron, which is why the restriction applies.
So, that rules out Gordon Hayward or Kyle Lowry. It doesn't rule out a host of other quality options that Golden State should pay close attention to in the days to come.
3. Danilo Gallinari, Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons acquired Danilo Gallinari from the Washington Wizards in one of the most thoroughly depressing trades in recent memory. Gallo has appeared in 31 games this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on .447/.355/.850 splits in 15.0 minutes. He has been quite solid since his arrival in Detroit, but the Pistons are expected to explore trades for the veteran. In the absence of a taker, it stands to reason that Gallo could seek a buyout.
Golden State needs more help on defense than offense, but Gallinari is 6-foot-10 with a silky 3-point stroke. There is always value in stretch bigs. There is a bit of skill and role overlap between Gallinari and Dario Saric, but Gallo is the better shooter. His ability to chuck a high volume of 3s (and still occasionally mismatch-hunt in the post) could prove useful to Steve Kerr's second unit.
Defense is a real problem for the 35-year-old. Gallinari has never been elite on that end, but his athleticism is on a sharp decline. He's best thought of as the 10th or 11th man — another reserve big for Steve Kerr to go to in favorable matchups. If he's on the court more than Saric or Kevon Looney, the Warriors are in deep trouble.
A one-dimensional addition probably isn't the dream outcome for Golden State fans, but Gallo can still squeeze real value out of his jump shoot and, frankly, beggars can't be choosers. The Warriors are out of the play-in right now. They need all the help they can get.