3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Cowboys should be paying attention to
The Cowboys have a strong shot of making the postseason, but Jerry Jones should already be eyeing these three collegiate prospects.
In many ways, the Dallas Cowboys are caught in one of the most awkward spots possible in the NFL. The team is plenty good enough to qualify for the postseason, but it's difficult to envision a scenario where Dak Prescott leads this team to a Super Bowl title.
In fact, the defense in "Big D" is outperforming the offense at the moment. Micah Parsons has emerged as a legitimate superstar and the organization deserves credit for piecing together an above-average secondary.
The frustration in Dallas is that the offense's passing attack has been unable to produce the sort of big plays required of a legitimate Super Bowl contender. That weakness will need to be addressed in the offseason. It's precisely why these three college prospects should already be drawing lots of attention from the Cowboys' front office.
3. Shedeur Sanders
The Cowboys shouldn't be looking to replace Prescott right away, but succession planning at the quarterback position should be a consideration for Dallas in Round 1. Shedeur Sanders is going to need some seasoning before he's ready to play meaningful NFL snaps which makes the Cowboys an ideal landing spot for him in the bottom half of Round 1.
The logic here is that Prescott is going to eventually become too expensive to justify his mildly above-average production. It's an extreme situation of what the Packers elected to do with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. Green Bay knew Rodgers' contract would make him too expensive to build around. The same is going to be true about Prescott in the very near future.
Interestingly, Sanders should remind decision-makers in Dallas a lot of Prescott. They're both mobile quarterbacks who excel with their accuracy. No one should be surprised if Deion's son follows his father's footsteps playing for Jerry Jones.