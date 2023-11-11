3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Cowboys should be paying attention to
The Cowboys have a strong shot of making the postseason, but Jerry Jones should already be eyeing these three collegiate prospects.
2. Troy Franklin
The combination of Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup has failed to provide CeeDee Lamb with the support he needs to make Dallas' receiving group elite. It's time for an infusion of young talent in the team's pass-catching group.
Troy Franklin has flashed enough big-play ability inside the comfortable confines of the Oregon offense to merit serious looks in Round 1. He possesses excellent straight-line speed and shows surprising leaping ability to help him make contested catches. He may not have the upside to blossom into a No. 1 receiver but he profiles as a strong No. 2.
The Cowboys are in a position where they should be looking for a potential difference-maker with their first-round pick. The franchise played it relatively safe with defensive tackle Mazi Smith last season but they need to take a bigger swing this time around. Franklin has some bust potential but he also could turn into a serious downfield weapon.
Plenty of wide receivers are going to get looks from Dallas when they go on the clock. Franklin isn't the safest choice but his upside should be tempting for Jones and his brain trust. At the very least, he'd draw more attention from opposing secondaries than either Cooks or Gallup is this season.